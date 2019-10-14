CoolFM’s Dotun Claims He Got a Death Threat for Accepting to Interview Tacha

Dotun has taken to his Twitter to allege that he got a death threat moments after revealing his plan to interview ex-BBNaija housemate, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide.

Recall that Tacha did not go on a media tour after her disqualification, and yesterday, she revealed for her plans to go the tour, with CoolFM being her first stop.

The news stirred a heartwarming reaction among her fans until Dotun alleged that an unnamed person threatened to have him killed over the upcoming interview.

He tweeted: “You send me a death threat over a radio interview. I might have to cancel it… this is way out of line .. I am done. I didn’t ask for this interview .. @TeeBillz323  did cos he runs her management but mehn this is way out of line. Damn over a bloody game show!! You threaten me with death really! … naaah! This is way out of line.”

And here’s what folks think of Dotun’s allegation:

