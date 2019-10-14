CoolFM’s Dotun Claims He Got a Death Threat for Accepting to Interview Tacha

Dotun has taken to his Twitter to allege that he got a death threat moments after revealing his plan to interview ex-BBNaija housemate, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide.

Recall that Tacha did not go on a media tour after her disqualification, and yesterday, she revealed for her plans to go the tour, with CoolFM being her first stop.

The news stirred a heartwarming reaction among her fans until Dotun alleged that an unnamed person threatened to have him killed over the upcoming interview.

He tweeted: “You send me a death threat over a radio interview. I might have to cancel it… this is way out of line .. I am done. I didn’t ask for this interview .. @TeeBillz323 did cos he runs her management but mehn this is way out of line. Damn over a bloody game show!! You threaten me with death really! … naaah! This is way out of line.”

And here’s what folks think of Dotun’s allegation:

Dotun is A Liar!!!! No Titan sent him Death Threat! . He's a Fucking Liar!!! Nigga is just scared he can't handle the Fame that comes with Interviewing the most talked about HM in the history of BBN#EverythingTacha#Titans4Tacha pic.twitter.com/Y7WfNJyjhu — Daddy Tom 💎| Best Hype (@adigun_tomilayo) October 14, 2019

We wanted a new manager we got it, his first step of bringing Tacha out to the world you all are trolling Dotun, I don't like him yes but death threat is a No no for me. If that was done by a titan are a fool, done by a non titan you are a bastard. #Titans4Tacha #EverythingTacha — Will never trade my truth for rubbish (@precious_ag_) October 14, 2019

Tatashe isn't the one threatening Dotun nor is anyone she's affiliated with. There are some crazy people out there and it could very well be someone tryna sabotage her. She can't be held responsible for the madness, surely?! #bbnaija — T. Rankïn' ∆ 🏁 (@AfroVII) October 14, 2019