Dotun of Cool FM has tendered his unreserved apology to Jude Okoye following new revelations of his contract with Cynthia Morgan.

The OAP who had previously bashed Okoye, calling out his actions as sheer wickedness while siding with Morgan when the drama started, took to Twitter to make right his wrong after he was called out by Nigerians.

In a series of tweets, Dotun confessed to being hasty in drawing conclusions on the matter and noted that empathy might not be applicable always.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook