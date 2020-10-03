Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Faces 6 More Sexual Assault Charges

Harvey Weinstein has been slammed with new sexual assault charges.

According to CNN, this was announced by prosecutors on Friday, who said that the disgraced movie producer is facing three more felony counts of forcible rape and three felony counts of forcible oral copulation.

The charges came after two different women came forward with their stories.

Per Complex:

“One of the accusers says she was raped by Weinstein at a Beverly Hills hotel between September 2004 and September 2005. The other alleges Weinstein sexually assaulted her two separate times at a Beverly Hills hotel between November 2009 and November 2010. Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence in New York for sexual assault, has denied all allegations of sexual harassment and abuse… Weinstein could serve up to 140 years behind bars if convicted on the California charges. He’s now facing a total of 11 sexual assault counts in L.A. County.”

An extradition hearing is reportedly scheduled for December 11.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

