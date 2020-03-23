Controversial US Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

United States Senator, Rand Paul has tested positive for coronavirus.

This was announced on Paul’s official Twitter. “He is feeling fine and is in quarantine,” the statement said. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

This comes mere days after he was revealed as the only senator to vote against the first round of an $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus bill last month in the US. He’s also one of only eight senators who voted against paid sick leave in a stimulus package that was approved with a 90-8 vote last week. Paul is also a licensed medical professional in Kentucky.

Now, he has become the first senator to test positive for COVID-19.

