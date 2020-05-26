Contract Revealed Jude Okoye Never Laid Claim to Cynthia Morgan’s Name, etc.

Cynthia Morgan’s contract with Northside Entertainment has finally been released and the content shows that the artiste might have fabricated some her claims.

The recent social media drama between Morgan, her former manager, Joy Tongo and label boss, Jude Okoye has dominated the internet since it broke last Friday with the former alleging that the contract made her lose her name, Instagram account, royalties and VEVO account.

The 4-year contract which was signed in October 2013 and had a 2 year option renewal was released by Joy Tongo.

The details of the contract also showed that there was a 50-50 sharing formula between the dancehall singer and her label.

