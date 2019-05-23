Conte Tells Inter Milan to Sign Victor Moses

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reportedly made the signing of Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses one of his first priorities as he prepares to take charge as Inter Milan manager.

The Italian tactician is expected to take charge at the San Siro this week in his first job back in management since leaving Chelsea in 2018.

After years in wilderness at the club, Moses, 28, made 34 appearances in Conte’s first season at the club as he guided the Blues to the Premier League title.

The Nigerian remained a constant in the Italian’s second season but was farmed out on loan to Fenerbahce since Conte’s departure.

However, with Conte set to take charge at Inter Milan, Sky Sports claim Moses could be one of his first signings.

The winger has 12 months left on his loan deal at Fenerbahce and Inter would have to negotiate with the Turkish side, as well as Chelsea, to agree to the deal.

Conte is also said to be keen on Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

He failed to sign the Belgian in 2017 and was furious with his Chelsea board, who turned to Alvaro Morata instead.

Sky Sports report that United want £30m plus Ivan Perisic in exchange for the big Belgian striker.