Container Crushes Driver to Death in Lagos [Photos]

Tragedy struck in Lagos recently after a 40-foot container fell on a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), killing the driver instantly while his boss narrowly escaped death.

It was gathered that the container fell off a moving truck at Mile 2 area of Lagos crushing the driver to death in the car.

Sources say the late driver, whose name was given as Mr. Taofeek, was buried on Friday in accordance with Islamic rites.

Incredibly, the car owner who sat at the back of the car, narrowly survived the accident.

See more photos from the accident below.