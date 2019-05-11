Constance Wu was seemingly unhappy when her show, “Fresh Off the Boat,” was renewed for a new season.

The actress posted two unhappy tweets less than an hour after the comedy was renewed for a sixth season by ABC Friday. “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck,” she tweeted. Adding, “Fucking hell.”

Her reactions stirred heated reactions, especially after folks discovered that she had also commented “Dislike” on her show’s Instagram post announcing: “Fresh Off the Boat Is Back For Season 6!”

But she returned later to accuse everyone of misreading her. “Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming,” she said.

She added that her earlier messages came on “the heels of rough day&were ill-timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u.”

See her tweets below:

That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say fuck a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word fuck-thank u too😘 — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019