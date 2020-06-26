Congratulations to Bryson Tiller who Just Graduated High School

Bryson Tiller is officially of the class of 2020.

The musician revealed that he just graduated High School after dropping out years ago.

Sharing his virtual graduation ceremony on Twitter, Bryson Tiller who is proud to have gotten his diploma, says college is next in his itinerary.

“Class of 2020. I never thought about going back to school until I started thinking about my goals and how to reach them.

Getting my High School diploma was step 1 College is 100% next. Thank you IHS and @JCPSKY”, he tweeted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

