Confusion as Naked Lady roams the streets of Lagos [Photos]

There was chaos Wednesday evening when a naked lady looking severely malnourished was on found on the street of Ajah in Lagos State.

According to eyewitnesses, the lady identified as Ene with a large tattoo drawn on her two arms was thrown out of a moving vehicle around Jubilee bridge in Ajah.

A large crowd of passersby were seen in the video surrounding her, taking pictures and making videos of her, while also hurling insults and stones at her.

Meanwhile, a social media user identified as Buchi has claimed she is HIV positive.

Buchi further revealed that his friend took the said lady to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), but that there’s a delay in treating her, urging well-meaning Nigerians to come to her aid.

Her plight triggered a debate online over the public’s outlook towards the downtrodden and others in need.

It breaks my heart that we're such a superstitious & judgemental people. Not a single soul in this crowd thought it necessary to help this lady in Ajah.

But I guarantee that they will dance to the altar on Sunday & hit their heads on the concrete on Friday. We've lost the plot. pic.twitter.com/wdhx2jUzQf — Adunni Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) October 17, 2019