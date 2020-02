Complete deadline day transfer deals

The transfer window for clubs in Europe to make new signings closed on January 31, 2020.

Nigerian international striker Odion Ighalo beat the buzzer by completing a shock move to Manchester United, while Tottenham Hotspurs grabbed Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

Barcelona, desperate for a striker following injury to Luis Suarez, ended the transfer season without bringing in any.

Below are some of the done deals as at January 31

Premier League

00:00 – Odion Ighalo [Shanghai Shenhua – Manchester United] Loan

23:30 – Jarrod Bowen [Hull City – West Ham] £20m

22:50 – Borja Baston [Swansea City – Aston Villa] Free

22:00 – Ryan Bennet [Wolves – Leicester] Loan

19:37 – Panagiotis Retsos [Bayer Leverkusen – Sheffield United] Loan

19:30 – Tariq Lamptey [Chelsea – Brighton] Undisclosed

19:30 – Luke Matheson [Rochdale – Wolves] £1m (loaned back)

13:30 – Nathan Bishop [Southend – Manchester United] Undisclosed

12:59 – Richairo Zivkovic [Changchun Yatai – Sheffield United] Loan

10:30 – Cedric Soares [Southampton – Arsenal] Loan

09:00 – Sam McCallum [Coventry – Norwich] Undisclosed

Europe

21:22 – Mark Duffy [Sheffield United – ADO Den Haag] Loan

20:45 – Kevin Prince-Boateng [Fiorentina – Besiktas] Loan

20:10 – Maya Yoshida [Southampton – Sampdoria] Loan

19:32 – Pontus Dahlberg [Watford – FC Emmen] Loan

18:39 – Sylvain Deslandes [Wolves – FC Arges Pitesti] Undisclosed

17:30 – Lewis Morgan [Celtic – Inter Miami] Undisclosed

17:30 – Angelino [Manchester City – RB Leipzig] Loan

16:30 – Alvaro Gimenez [Birmingham – Cadiz] Loan

16:10 – Emre Can [Juventus – Borussia Dortmund] Loan

16:00 – Clinton Mola [Chelsea – Stuttgart] Undisclosed

15:05 – Ki Sung-yueng [Newcastle – N/A] Released

14:50 – Charlie Brown [Chelsea – Royale Union Saint-Gilloise] Loan

14:30 – Vito Mannone [Reading – Esbjerg fB] Loan

14:14 – Florent Hadergjonaj [Huddersfield – Kasimpasa SK] Loan

12:12 – Yannick Carrasco [Dalian Yifang – Atletico Madrid] Loan

09:50 – Omar Bogle [Cardiff – ADO Den Haag] Loan