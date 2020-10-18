Comparing Obasanjo to Buhari is like Lamborghini to Keke Napep

A former presidential aide, Remo Omokri, has lambasted Amb. Hussaini Comamaise for advising the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) to use the military on the protesters.

Comamaise who is said to be the deputy national coordinator Buhari campaign organization, in a viral video, said that the president should use “iron fist” on protesters.

He also alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo would have brought in the Calvary to disperse protesters.

“Can you try this nonsense during Obasanjo’s time? I blame Buhari for things lightly… there are certain things that should be handled with iron fist. Vladimir Putin says you should take necessary process to deal with irregularities, not due process. There are certain times due process doesn’t work but necessary process. So in whichever way that your country should be in peace, handle it If the police fail to do what it’s supposed to do, bring the military if they face, we the patriotic citizens will go against the miscreants,” Comamaise said.

Responding to Comamaise’s outburst, Omokri who was an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan said that comparing Buhari to ex-President Olusegun “Obasanjo is like comparing Lamborghini to Keke Napep.”

Omokri highlighted occasions Obasanjo made decisive decisions concerning matters relating to police brutality that led to the killing of six Nigerians in Apo.

