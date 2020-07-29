Community Shield to hold August 29

The English Football Association has announced that the Community Shield will be held on Aug. 29 at the Wembley Stadium.

”The traditional curtain-raiser of the new season will take place at Wembley Stadium connected by EE on Saturday 29 August, with the Premier League champions taking on one of the two London clubs who are competing in the Heads Up FA Cup Final this weekend,” the FA said on its website.

As is the tradition, the Premier League champions Liverpool will face FA Cup winner – either Arsenal or Chelsea – for the 2020 FA Community Shield.

The 2020 FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

