Communications Minister, Isa Pantami, loses aunt

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has announced the death of his aunt.

The minister made the announcement in a tweet on Monday, saying:

“Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Rajiun!

“My aunt, the immediate younger sister to my late father has passed away today, in Gombe. May the Almighty Allah forgive and be Merciful to her,…”

The incident comes at a time of bad press for the minister who has been under fire for reportedly ordering the forceful eviction of staff of the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

Abike Dabiri, chairperson of NIDCOM, on Sunday released a video showing soldiers at the behest of the minister evicting her staff from an office building.

This sparked a furore on Twitter, with Nigerians calling for a probe into the incident.

