Communication Minister orders NIPOST Chief to stop Cash Collection

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, on Thursday ordered the Post Master-General/CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Mr. Bisi Adegbuyi, to stop cash payment at all NIPOST offices nationwide.

A statement by his spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, Pantami alleged that some unscrupulous elements have been taking undue advantage of the cash payment system under NIPOST to engage in corrupt practices.

“In line with the anti-corruption agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the Minister hereby directs the Post Master-General to with immediate effect, suspend all existing cash payment plans within its establishments nationwide,” he said.

“The Post Master-General, is to ensure that all its offices revert to Point of Sales (PoS) and bank teller transactions immediately. The general public and all customers of NIPOST are hereby encouraged to insist on PoS or bank teller transactions, when conducting business with NIPOST. This directive is a temporary measure to tackle corruption as we are currently working on fully automating the systems as a permanent solution to the challenge.”

Pantami also directed the Post Master-General to immediately implement strategies that will bring an end to unnecessary delays, in its service delivery to customers.