Comedian Zelensky Wins Ukraine Presidential Election by Landslide

This is not even a joke…Ukrainian comedian and actor Volodymyr Zelensky has won a landslide victory in the country’s presidential election.

Exit polls give the political neophyte, who dominated the first round of voting three weeks ago, more than 70% of the votes.

Mr Zelensky, 41, challenged incumbent president Petro Poroshenko who has admitted defeat.

Sunday’s stunning result is not only a humiliation for Mr Poroshenko, but a clear rejection of Ukraine’s establishment.

“I will never let you down,” Mr Zelensky told celebrating supporters on Sunday.

“I’m not yet officially the president,” he added. “But as a citizen of Ukraine I can say to all countries in the post-Soviet Union: Look at us. Anything is possible!”

If polls are correct, he will be elected for a five-year term. Official results are expected to come in throughout Sunday night.

Mr Zelensky is best known for starring in a satirical television series in which his character accidentally becomes Ukrainian president.

Indeed, life imitates comedy…

