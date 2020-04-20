Comedian Wofai Samuel Says ‘the Level of Begging These Days is Irritating’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Comedian Wofai Samuel Says ‘the Level of Begging These Days is Irritating’

Wofai ‘Fada’ Samuel has taken to her Instagram to call out folks who have a penchant for begging on Instagram.

According to the comedian, she wakes up everyday to messages from people DMing her their account numbers and asking for help.

“The level of begging these days is becoming very irritating. People tend to forget that we all under the same predicament,” she said, adding, “I wake up in the morning and I have thousands of account numbers as DMs. Some people even tell you the amount you should send them. It’s becoming very annoying.”

See her full message below:

,

Related Posts

Barack Obama’s Title Card in Michael Jordan Documentary is Hilarious

April 20, 2020

Ice Prince Calls Out Men Encouraging Women to Twerk With Sex Toys

April 20, 2020

Toolz Urges Ladies to be “Careful With This Twerking on IG Live Thing”

April 20, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *