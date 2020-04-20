Wofai ‘Fada’ Samuel has taken to her Instagram to call out folks who have a penchant for begging on Instagram.

According to the comedian, she wakes up everyday to messages from people DMing her their account numbers and asking for help.

“The level of begging these days is becoming very irritating. People tend to forget that we all under the same predicament,” she said, adding, “I wake up in the morning and I have thousands of account numbers as DMs. Some people even tell you the amount you should send them. It’s becoming very annoying.”

See her full message below: