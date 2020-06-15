Comedian Seyi Law calls out Gov Akeredolu after aunt dies in ill-equipped hospital

Nigeria comedian, Seyi Law has called out the Ondo State Government, particularly Gov Rotimi Akeredolu after a relative of his died in one of the State’s General Hospital.

According to Seyi Law, his aunt died as a result of lack of appropriate equipment to treat her after sustaining a fractured neck in an accident.

The leading comedian has called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to fess up and get things fixed in the state.

