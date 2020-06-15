Comedian Seyi Law calls out Gov Akeredolu after aunt dies in ill-equipped hospital

Nigeria comedian, Seyi Law has called out the Ondo State Government, particularly Gov Rotimi Akeredolu after a relative of his died in one of the State’s General Hospital.

According to Seyi Law, his aunt died as a result of lack of appropriate equipment to treat her after sustaining a fractured neck in an accident.

The leading comedian has called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to fess up and get things fixed in the state.

Watch Seyi Law take his stand after the incident in the video below:

