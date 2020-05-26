Comedian Princess Laments Bitterly After Fans Fail to Like Her Picture

Oluwadamilola Adekoya popularly called Princess has expressed disappointment in her followers on social media.

The ace comedian who has a following of over 74,000 on photo sharing app, Instagram, was not happy that she could barely garner 800 votes in a competition on Ebony Life TV’s page.

Expressing her disbelief at the turn of events, Princess almost at the point of tears in the video she shared, bitterly complained and deduced that her followers were only there to watch her fail.

She went as far as listing the names of some of the interactive fans on her page, accusing them of not voting despite having begged her fans to vote.

“@adeola_saygoe thanks for opening my eyes. Despite the fact that the link is in my bio I can barely garner 800 votes on @ebonylifetv page😠Thank God that my life does not depend on this🙏”, she wrote.

