Comedian Ogus Baba’s Wife Reportedly Hospitalised After Attempting Suicide

Comedian Ogus Baba’s wife, Onome, is reportedly hospitalised.
According to Instablog9ja, the wife of the comedian recently took to her Instagram to post a disturbing note about suicide, after which she drank some dangerous substance, but was rushed to a hospital when she was found unconscious.
“Onome refused to pick several calls put through to her phone, prompting people to rush down to her house, only to find her unconscious,” a source confirmed to the blogger, adding that “Comedian #Bovi has since rushed her to a hospital inside Chevy estate, Lekki, Lagos, where doctors are making efforts to revive her. The reason for her action remains unknown for now.”
See the post Onome shared before the sad incident:
