Comedian Mr Hyenana Apologises for Sexually Assaulting a Woman

Mr Hyenana has taken to his Instagram to apologise to a woman who he admittedly sexually assaulted.

The drama began after Basketmouth was removed from the list of Nigerians listed as influencers or advocates for HerStoryOurStoryNG, an European Union campaign in partnership with the British Council.

Basketmouth has a long history of making rape jokes, and after his removal from the campaign, folks began fishing out other advocates on the list who have questionable history.

This is where Mr Hyenana comes in.

A woman named Feyi Patts called out the comedian for sexually harassing her in the past, and from the screenshots she shared, Mr Hyenana can be seen justifying that assault, showing no remorse.

Activist Solomon Buchi joined voices with the comedian, triggering a major conversation on social media. Which is why the comedian has now shared a video apologising for his actions.

See the post below, and his apology:

