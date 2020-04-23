I Go Dye wants the best for his community, which is why he has offered the Federal Government his mansion to be used as an isolation centre.

Writing on his Instagram, the comedian noted that this is his way of contributing to the coronavirus relief effort. “I feel convinced to donate this my new FAPOH Royal Seal Mansion to the Federal Government to used as an isolation centre, as my personal quest to assist in the control, prevention, isolation and treatment of those diagnosed or to be treated in the course of us finding a lasting solution,” he wrote.

He continued, “This donation will stand as a gift to humanity, till we find a solution which will once again set us free from the shackles of this incurable disease.”

See his post below: