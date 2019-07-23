Comedian Ebiye Faces Backlash for Targeting Lupita Nyong’o in Sexist-Colourist Joke

Ebiye is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons.

The ‘comedian’ came under fire yesterday after taking to his Instagram Story to post a photo of his face covered with charcoal face mask, with a caption that said: “After giving Lupita head.”

This comes one year after he accused singer Aramide of sleeping with powerful figures to win her Headies award. Now, folks are dragging his unfunny rump all over Twitter.

See the reactions below:

How Ebiye moved from being a promising comedian to a sexist, racist, colourist attention craving human should the studied in schools pic.twitter.com/lyGE4sHFYg — Chris D' Drunk (@TheIgboWolf) July 22, 2019

What happened to Ebiye man? This guy used to be the funniest IG comedian that year https://t.co/nSytuXkC2O — Igwe (@Thesasquatch_) July 22, 2019

Ebiye's issue transcends colorism. He has an issue with women, period. This fool said categorically that Aramide slept around for an award. He got backlash and a year later is still at it. Apparently the Aramide joke wasn't his first joke disrespecting women. — Tomilola (@TomilolaCoco) July 22, 2019

It's our fault for not cancelling him after the Aramide debacle. Ebiye has never come remotely close to being funny. Ill-thought, misogynistic cringefests that he calls jokes. It's our fault that he still has something resembling a career. Apologies won't suffice. — IFEANYI (@J_Chiemeke) July 22, 2019

He represents most Nigerians. They're colorists and they color-shame darksineed people on a daily for clout. It's not just Ebiye, it's a Nigerian thing https://t.co/8i51eejkhx — Damiskokokokoroewa🌻 (@Zainy_d_Rapper) July 22, 2019

Ebiye makes the most insensitive jokes , very stupid https://t.co/dBBDeqFxKJ — Adeyiwunmi Adebolu (@adeboludeyii) July 22, 2019

The ‘comedian’ had yet to address the outrage as at press time.