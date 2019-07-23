Comedian Ebiye Faces Backlash for Targeting Lupita Nyong’o in Sexist-Colourist Joke

Ebiye is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons.

The ‘comedian’ came under fire yesterday after taking to his Instagram Story to post a photo of his face covered with charcoal face mask, with a caption that said: “After giving Lupita head.”

This comes one year after he accused singer Aramide of sleeping with powerful figures to win her Headies award. Now, folks are dragging his unfunny rump all over Twitter.

See the reactions below:

The ‘comedian’ had yet to address the outrage as at press time.

