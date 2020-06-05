Comedian Ebiye Called out by Female Colleague for Sending Unsolicited D*ck Pics

Comedienne Ellen has corroborated the claims made by ex-girlfriend of comedian Ebiye, that he sends out unsolicited dick pics to girls.

The female colleague called out her male counterpart on her Instagram story following the revelations made by Hannah, his ex-girlfriend.

Hannah who dated Ebiye from 2018 to 2019, claimed to have suffered physical and sexual abuse throughout the course of the relationship. She also noted that he would send pictures of his penis to different girls while they were dating.

Ellen, a Danish Comedienne confessed on her Instagram story that Ebiye harassed her with unsolicited lewd photos of his privates. She decided to share her experience following the backlash Hannah received on social media yesterday with many calling her a liar and an attention seeker after going public with her alleged experience.

Ellen shared screenshots of conversations with Ebiye from 2017. See them below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

