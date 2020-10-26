Comedian Ebiye Breaks Silence Over Defaulting Car Payment

Ebiye Imeobong Victor aka Ebiye has broken his silence and responded to allegations that he defaulted on payment of a Benz car he bought.
The funny man took to his Instagram page to detail what happened as he shared his side of the events that led to being called out.
Ebiye stated that he was introduced to the car vendor and after negotiations, was to N3.8 million for the car.
The comedian disclosed that he made an initial payment of N2.9 million and it was agreed that the balance would be paid installmentally. However, the Corona virus pandemic struck and he couldn’t make the scheduled payment.
He went on to state that his business was affected as funds didn’t flow in as before during the height of the pandemic and so he got back to his creditor to explain things and ask for grace.
Ebiye said he begged the man because he was as afraid of being called out online but was glad that it finally happened as he now feels an immense sense of relief after the worst he feared has happened.
He revealed that he normally wouldn’t respond to things like this online but felt a need to because some people have suffered mental breakdown as a result of being called out online or even contemplated suicide for such happenings as this.
The funny man went on to note that social media is just a tiny dot in the vastness that is the world, hence, folks shouldn’t take it too seriously.
Thank you to everybody that has called, showed support and encouraged me to speak and handle this matter with my full chest. A lot of people owed me, are still owing me and will still owe me and the world would never know because that is not my style. For those laughing and raining insults and curses, you guys are just awesome. Abeg help your boy, I no say I dey owe… na my own account number be this: UNION BANK 0077932539 Ebiye Victor PS: I AM A STAR OF THE MOST HIGH GOD AND I WILL RISE AND SHIME LIKE THE MORNING STAR ABOVE ALL. #YouCantShameTheShameless #Ebiye #lovewins