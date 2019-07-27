Comedian Chigul Speaks About Her Marriage and Divorce

Chigul has shared rare details about her early marriage and subsequent divorce which happened when she was younger, before she joined the entertainment industry.

Per LIB, the comedian revealed all this during a chat with Mercy Johnson’s food show, saying:

“I think in retrospect, looking back at and thinking about it now, I think I wasn’t prepared as I thought I was, you know you sort of plan your life, you know you say when I finish school, what next? Marriage and then you go along that path and then you get into it and you are like, nobody told me about this path, nobody told me about how difficult it could be. Thinking about it now, I’m more matured now and I think if I knew then what I know now, we would probably still be okay. There are so many things that I would have changed. I learned about men and that word called ego and allowing a man to be a man and sort of allowing someone to take charge because that, in my opinion, is literally what they should do.”

Mercy Johnson also spoke about her marriage to Prince Okojie, saying:

“I am married, for seven years going to eight years now and trust me, it’s not been easy. There are happy times, dancing times and the crying times. The crying times, people are not there to see but the smiles are the ones they get to see.”