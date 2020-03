Congratulations to Buchi and his wife Rukkiyah!

The comedian has taken to his Instagram to announce the arrival of their second child, a baby boy. And this comes almost three years after the couple welcomed their daughter.

He wrote

Join us celebrate God For the birth of my Son.. @rukkyojieh I love u Babay.. did it again like a true Hebrew woman.. ❤️❤️❤️mother and child are great ,father calling debtors to pay up🤣🤣after party DCC loading …

Congratulations, again, to them.