Comedian Ali Wentworth Reveals She’s Tested Positive for COVID-19

Ali Wentworth is the latest Hollywood star to test positive for coronavirus.

The comedian, 55, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she is currently enduring a “high fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest.” “I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery #stayhome.

“I’ve never been sicker,” Wentworth captioned a photo showing her laying in bed alongside her dog.

Following the news, Wentworth’s husband, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, announced that he will be working from home for the foreseeable future.

See the post below: