Comedian Ajebo and His Wife Uchenna Kalu Welcome Baby Daughter

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Comedian Ajebo and His Wife Uchenna Kalu Welcome Baby Daughter

Congratulations to Ajebo and his wife Uchenna Kalu!

The comedian whose real name is Emeka Erem has taken to his Instagram to announce the arrival of their first child in a heartwarming post.

God has done so much for Us, We cannot tell it all. The journey to fatherhood has been super amazing with my ride or die @uchae_erem,” he said, adding, “This is the best christmas gift we could ever ask for.. Our bundle of joy, Daddy’s girl.😊😊”

He continued, “I saw with my 2 eyes the entire birth process and I stood confident in the fact that the host of Angels were in that room..God be praised.”

Check out the adorable video that records the journey to their daughter’s arrival:

,

Related Posts

Photos from Osas Ighodaro & the Joyful Joy Foundation’s Laugh Fest

December 21, 2019

Steph and Ayesha Curry Address His Alleged Leaked Nude

December 21, 2019

Lana Del Rey Announces Spoken Word Album, Says it’s ‘Kind of Freestyle Poetry’

December 21, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *