‘Come to Nigeria and Prosper’ – Buhari Tells Dubai Investors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with six different groups of investors at the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pitching the Nigerian market at the summit, Buhari said, “Come to Nigeria and prosper. Come and have handsome returns on your investments, within the shortest possible time.”

Among those he met is Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai ruling family. He is also a private investor and member of several boards of companies, both state owned and private. He is interested in establishing a power plant in Lagos, and studies have already been completed.

Others are Lulu Group, Amea Power, Dubai Investments, and Nakheel Properties and Limitless Group, among others.

The President met the Mr Yusuff Alli, Chairman of the Lulu Group which operates a chain of supermarkets in the Middle East and Asia.

Mr. Alli told President Buhari that the outfit, with headquarters in Abu Dhabi, has over 164 supermarkets and shopping malls. It employs over 50,000 people.

He said he has interest is to work with Nigerian farmers, using local produce to ensure food security. Quality, affordability and hygiene are the watchwords of the company.

Also in bilateral meeting with President Buhari was Sheikh Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of Amea Power. The company develops, owns, and operates thermal and renewable energy projects in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Its wide range of power solutions include conventional – gas, coal, oil, and renewable – solar, wind and hydro.

Apart from power, the company, which owns Rotana Hotel chain, is also interested in the hospitality sector in Nigeria.

Also on cue was Sheikh Ali Rashid Lootah, Chairman, Nakheel Properties and Limitless Group, one of the world’s leading developers and a major contributor to Dubai’s real estate transformation.

Similarly, the Nigerian president’s meeting with Sheikh Khalid Bin Kalban, who is the CEO of Dubai Investments, centred on real estate, processing industries, mergers and acquisitions, health care, education, and financial investments.

Others who met with the president include Sheikh Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) which has supported over 66 projects in 29 African countries; Mr Jitender Sachdeva, CEO Skipperseil Group, amongst others.

The investment summit, which began today, is scheduled to hold for three days.