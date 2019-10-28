‘Come and carry your Juju’ – Yahaya Bello’s new CoS tells impeached Deputy Gov

In continuation of unrelenting drama coming out of Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello’s new Chief of Staff, Asuku Jamiu Abdulkareem, has alleged that the impeached deputy governor of the state, Elder Simon Achuba, left a charm in his government house apartment after he hurriedly moved out of the residence.

Elder Simon Achuba was impeached recently by the Kogi state House of Assembly after falling out with the governor.

In a Facebook post, Asuku Jamiu Abdulkareem said the charm was discovered when maintenance officers and security personnel went to prepare the place to host some visitors for the flag off Rally.

“Forgotten juju item by impeached deputy Governor of Kogi. We found this at his official residence after he hurriedly moved out. This is really sad. Achuba has been informed to come pick his item.

“In Kogi, we believe in God, not juju. Maybe this explains why he is no longer part of the “New Direction” government” he wrote.

The allegation come as a surprise as the impeached deputy governor, Elder Achuba speaks on the pulpit at Knowledge of the Truth Church Lokoja, and also led a government delegation of Christians for pilgrimage in 2016.

You bet we have not heard the last of this…

See a screenshot of the Facebook post below.