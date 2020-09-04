Colleges of Education Academic Staff go on strike

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has directed its members nationwide to “immediately” withdraw their services.

COEASU said the strike action became necessary after the Federal Government failed to provide outstanding N441bn resulting from the received NEEDS Assessment of the Federal Colleges of Education.

COEASU President, Nuhu Ogirima, made this known during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He said,

“We have directed our members nationwide to withdraw their services with effect from today (Thursday).

“It is quite evident that the union’s agitation is an existential struggle geared towards revitalisation of the COE system. As the main entity for the training of the teachers and managers of the foundation level of the nation’s education system, the sustained neglect of COEs portends a grave implication for the development of the entire educational system.

“So, the union hereby formally declares that all options are open for an industrial action against the Federal Government and some notorious state governments. The public should take notice that the NEC shall reconvene shortly to unveil the series of measures that the union shall take towards bailing the COE system from the doldrums and further decadence inherent in the wanton neglect by the government.”

Mr Ogirima alleged that the FG had been manipulating academic staff salary with the imposition of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS); unilateral stoppage of payment of academic staff on sabbatical leave; imposition of non-negotiated Personal Income Tax and over deduction of the payable amount of Contributory Pension Scheme.

The COEASU strike comes hours after the federal government gave the directive for schools to reopen nationwide after the closure occasioned by COVID-19.

