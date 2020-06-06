Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend, Nessa Diab Calls Out NFL Commissioner After He Admits They Were Wrong for not Allowing Players Protest

Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab has called out the National Football League (NFL) after it released an apology through its commissioner, Roger Goodell.

Roger Goodell issued an apology on the NFL’s official Twitter account, apologising for not letting players peacefully protest in times past and then assuring everyone that going forward, it would not only allow for peaceful but was also joining the fight against racism and inequality.

“We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange,” the tweet read.

Nessa Diab was however not too convinced as she tweeted a response to the apology, stating that the NFL still has Kaepernick blackballed for protesting peacefully

Colin Kapearnick was let go as a quarterback for San Francisco 49ers following his protest against police brutality by taking the knee during the National anthem at NFL games.

