Colin Kaepernick Lands First-Look Deal With Walt Disney

Colin Kaepernick continues to wax stronger despite the ill thoughts the United States President, Donald Trump, still has for him!

Variety reports that the activist’s journey from San Francisco 49ers quarterback to civil-rights activist will be chronicled in a documentary series developed by ESPN Films as part of a first-look deal between Walt Disney and Kapernick’s Ra Vision Media production company.

The report continues:

Under terms of the pact, announced Monday, Disney and Ra Vision will emphasize scripted and unscripted stories that deal with race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and work to showcase directors and producers of color. Disney said the agreement would extend across its units, including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar and The Undefeated, an ESPN venue that focuses on matters of race in sports. Kaepernick is slated to work closely with The Undefeated, which Disney said would expand its portfolio across the company.

Addressing this news, Kaepernick said in a statement:

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives. I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

Variety adds:

The new series will utilize new interviews as well as never-seen-before archival material that documents the most recent years of Kapernick’s life. The athlete has enlisted Jemele Hill, the journalist who previously worked for both ESPN and The Undefeated, as a producer on the project. ESPN executives Libby Geist, Kevin Merida and Connor Schell, wil executive produce the project for ESPN. Further details are to be revealed at a later date, Disney said. The agreement with Disney extends Kaepernick’s reach into media and entertainment. He was recently named to the board of directors of digital publisher Medium, as part of an agreement that will have him involved with content creation. The former football player has also worked with popular sports apparel kingpin Nike Inc.

Congratulations to him!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

