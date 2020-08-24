Colin Farrell is Unrecognizable as the Penguin in “Batman”

Many people were shocked when a trailer surfaced showing Colin Farrell as the Penguin in Matt Reeves’ Batman.

Fans had mistaken him for another actor, Richard Kind, in the clip Reeves released as the first official Batman trailer. The trailer shows Penguin is seen standing angrily, while taking part in a gunfight, and then is pursued by the Batmobile.

And despite this confirmation that the Penguin is indeed Farrell, folks have refused to believe it.

Check him out.

I can’t believe this is Colin Farrell as Penguin. He’s unrecognizable lol pic.twitter.com/sbedKZxJna — Social Damising (@jdamis) August 23, 2020

i REFUSE to believe this is colin farrell in prosthetics in The Batman i REFUSE pic.twitter.com/16DppPOq3m — emma-kate needs eternals (@marvelxemz) August 23, 2020

Bitch how tf — Stark (@StarkJeweIs) August 23, 2020

No lie. I thought Colin Farrell was Richard Kind. pic.twitter.com/QxxuAdC4HM — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) August 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

