Colin Farrell is Unrecognizable as the Penguin in "Batman"

Many people were shocked when a trailer surfaced showing Colin Farrell as the Penguin in Matt Reeves’ Batman.

Fans had mistaken him for another actor, Richard Kind, in the clip Reeves released as the first official Batman trailer. The trailer shows Penguin is seen standing angrily, while taking part in a gunfight, and then is pursued by the Batmobile.

And despite this confirmation that the Penguin is indeed Farrell, folks have refused to believe it.

Check him out.

