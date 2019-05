BamBam and Teddy A continue to show you all why they are the most fashionable couple out of Nigeria reality TV show in recent time.

The duo stepped out for the much-talked-about “Cold Feet” movie premiered in Lagos, dressed in elegant fineries that surely belonged to the Met Gala.

Some of the stars who also attended the event include Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Beverly Naya, and many more other. Check out Bam and Teddy’s photos below: