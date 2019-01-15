Cold Shoulder! Saraki Snubs IGP Idris in Abuja

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, are hardly chummy, and this was confirmed yet again during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Abuja.

Okay, not like Saraki walked up to Idris and unleashed a venomous slap on him…rather, he just coolly refused to accept the handshake extended to him by the police boss.

The police chief, who was standing near the mounted podium at the event, had saluted the Senate President, preparatory to a handshake as has been the practice.

He was however in for a mild shock as instead of walking towards Idris to accept the handshake from him, Saraki, suave as always, merely looked at him and walked away to shake the service chiefs who were standing together with the IGP. Ouch!

Saraki had severally accused the police chief of potting to frame him in the bloody Offa Bank robbery.

The senate president also recently accused the police of aiding thugs to attack his family compound in Ilorin.