Chris Martin has shared a list of songs he thinks are wonderful, and this includes Tiwa Savage’s “Ma Lo,” featuring Wizkid and Spellz.

“Happy New Year to all of you. I hope you’re doing well,” he began in the viral tweet, adding, “Here are some songs I think are wonderful. Love, C.”

Other songs on the list are Juice by Lizzo, Malamente by Rosalia, and Blinded by your Grace pt 1 by Stormzy.

See the full list below:

And watch “Ma Lo” below: