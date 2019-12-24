Coca-Cola Refreshes Consumers With #BeSanta Yuletide Campaign

The Christmas season will be incomplete without the fun, laughter and excitement that Coca-Cola traditionally brings! Year after year, Coca-Cola has refreshed countless families and brought much joy to holiday makers all over the world!

This year, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited has launched its #BeSanta Campaign, designed to advocate the spirit of sharing and caring at Christmas. Holiday makers in Ibadan, Lagos, Enugu and Abuja may very likely bump into the #BeSanta Train, an easily recognizable caravan with iconic twinkling Coca-Cola Christmas trucks and a fleet of Santa-like outriders. As expected, they will be sharing exciting goodies-including complementary beverages to refresh these communities. #BeSanta is an exciting holiday tour of selected towns and cities across the country with specific stops in 4 major cities with one mission: To Bring To Life The Message of Christmas- Sharing and Caring.

Flagging off the campaign, Gbolahan Sanni, Franchise Marketing Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria, said: “Christmas is all about sharing special moments with family, friends and loved ones and nothing defines Coca-Cola better than the festive spirit and cheer! We are therefore thrilled by our #BeSanta campaign and we hope to get as many people to share some smiles and show some love to those around them this Season!”

Speaking further, Gbolahan said, “#BeSanta Campaign is expected to run till Christmas day. We encourage everyone to #BeSanta to someone else this season. This is the best way to make a difference this Christmas.”

Details of the tour are available on social media with the #BeSanta thread and follow the movement on @cocacola_ng

Watch the video here.