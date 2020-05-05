Coca Cola guard stabs man dead over face mask

The Police in Okpoko Division, Onitsha, Anambra State, have arrested a private security guard attached to Coca Cola for the alleged murder of a 22-year-old boy.

The suspect, 26-year-old Ibuchi Nwobu, an indigene of Abia State and residing in Onitsha was said to have stopped the deceased from entering the market for not wearing a face mask.

Sources say the deceased, identified as Cletus Chisom, returned home, after which his mother bought her a mask and mobilised her elder brother who came to attack the suspect.

The ensuing brawl turned ugly when the suspect drew a knife and stabbed the deceased on the chest, leading to his death.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has ordered for immediate transfer of the Case to State CID Awka for discreet investigation.

He said: “Today being 4/5/2020 at about 8:45am, Police operatives from Okpoko Division in Onitsha arrested a private Security guard attached to COCA-COLA Market Onitsha, one Ibuchi Nwoju ‘m’ aged 26 years of Asa village, Abia State but reside in Onitsha, Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly had an altercation with one Cletus Chisom ‘m’ aged 22 years of Ekekwe Street Awada and stabbed him with a knife on his chest.

“Consequently, victim became unconscious and was rushed to Goodnews Hospital Onitsha where he was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor. Corpse was deposited at Toronto Hospital Mortuary for autopsy”.

The incident happened on the day the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, reopened markets in the state after a four-week lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

