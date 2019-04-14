Cobhams Asuquo Shares Photo of a Harmless Garter Snake Found on His Lawn

Snakes are one of the most poisonous animals on earth, and while some of them aren’t poisonous, the mere sight of them stirs fear in the hearts of many people.

Which is what happened to Cobhams Asuquo.

The singer-songwriter took to his Instagram today to share the photo of the garter snake they found on their family lawn. “Look what we found on my lawn!!! And to think that myself, my wife and my kids have been lying down here and playing!!! So what is this?” he said, adding, “Is this nature or village people?”

He further, albeit a tad melodramatic: “On my way to church to pray. In MC Hammer’s voice: we’ve got to pray just to make it today!”

Fans have since informed him that the snake was harmless.

See the photos below: