Cobhams Asuquo Prays for Osinbajo: ‘The Lord God Almighty Will Vindicate You’

Cobhams Asuquo has taken to his Instagram to say a prayer for the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

According to the singer-songwriter, he had previously judged the politician but now knows better, which is why he has chosen to shower him with prayer.

He wrote:

Today, I pray for our Vice President: May the Almighty God bless @profosinbajo May God uphold him, strengthen him and see him through the good and the bad. May the Almighty God blind the forces of darkness that seek to tarnish his good name. I must admit that in the past, even I have judged him harshly, failing to remember the man I had looked up to for so many years as an aspiring lawyer and erroneously lumping him along with a corrupt political class. I admit now that I did so in ignorance. His’ is one rare instance where the office is blessed with a honorable man, more than qualified to hold a political office in Nigeria. The Lord God Almighty will fight for you and you will hold your peace. The Lord God Almighty will vindicate you and deliver Nigeria from the clutches of any evil person or persons with an evil agenda. Nigerians will prosper.

