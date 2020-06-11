Coachella & Stagecoach Music Festivals Have Been Cancelled for 2020

THR has confirmed that both the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and country music festival Stagecoach have been cancelled for 2020.

Per the outlet, this was announced by the Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser, who said in a statement, “I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall. In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward.”

Recall that Coachella was previously scheduled to take place in April in Indio, California, but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Indio, California, fest was also pushed back to the weekends of Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18 from its original dates of April 10-12 and April 17-19, promoter Goldenvoice announced in March. Its country counterpart, Stagecoach, was also originally moved to Oct. 23-25.

A 2021 date for the festivals have yet to be announced.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

