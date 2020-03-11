Coachella Has Been Postponed Due to Coronavirus Fears

THR is reporting that the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

Per the outlet, the festival has been pushed back to the weekends of Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18 from its original dates of April 10-12 and April 17-19. Its country counterpart, Stagecoach, will also be moved to Oct. 23-25.

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” read a statement from Goldenvoice. “While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

The statement continued: “All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13, on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.”