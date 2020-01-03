Coachella 2020: Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Among the Lineup

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2020 lineup is here.

Some of the artists that will be performing at the festival this year include Nigeria’s Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott.

Coachella 2020 takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California across two weekends: April 10-12 and 17-19.

Other performers include:

Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA twigs, DaBaby, Run the Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, City Girls, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Charli XCX, 21 Savage, Disclosure, Big Sean, Carly Rae Jepsen, Yaeji, Snail Mail, Swae Lee, Noname, Caribou (and Daphni), DJ Koze, Calvin Harris, Denzel Curry, Danny Elfman, Cuco, 100 gecs, and Fatboy Slim.

See the full list here.