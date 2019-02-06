CNN Report Suggest James Brown Was Murdered

CNN has released a three-part report in which they suggest that James Brown was likely murdered.

The report follows the allegations made by Jacquelyn Hollander, who was close to Brown until she claimed he raped her in 1988. After the alleged incidence, she said she began to collect evidence against him, because, “when you’re up against the most powerful person in the world, you have to document, and you have to investigate yourself, and you’d better prove everything you’re saying. Because nobody’s going to believe you unless you can prove it.”

It was during this evidence-collecting that she realised that Brown’s third wife might have been killed. The evidence she saw was some writings from a police informant which say that Adrienne Brown was murdered by a doctor who replaced her medication with drugs that would lead to her death.

And when Brown died in 2006, his associates suspected foul play, especially his attending physician, Dr. Marvin, who said that he would not have suspected Brown to die when he did.

“He was a patient I would never have predicted would have coded,” he told CNN. “But he died that night, and I did raise that question: What went wrong in that room?”

Crawford recommended an autopsy but his family declined. And now,12 years later, Brown’s associates are calling for an exhumation and a full account of what killed Brown.

