CNN Crew Arrested on Air in Minneapolis While Covering Riot (WATCH)

Minneapolis is still on fire and now, CNN is reporting that their crew members have been arrested while doing their job covering the riot in the city.

From the clip shared on social media, CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his camera team clearly identified themselves when the police accosted them, but they got handcuffed and were walked away from the riot site.

Asked why the reporters got arrested, the police claimed that they had told the CNN crew to back away from the site and refused. This has stirred heated reactions, especially after President Trump threatened the protesters who have brought attention to the racial situations in the United States following the police murder of George Floyd.

See the clips below:

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/oZdqBti776 pic.twitter.com/3QbeTjD5ed — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

“It didn’t make any sense to me,” law enforcement analyst Charles Ramsey says about the arrest of a CNN team in Minneapolis who had clearly identified themselves as press. “…There’s no way something like that should occur.” https://t.co/caz6vZT4af pic.twitter.com/XCXsqU74iX — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

