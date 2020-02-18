CNN Analysis on Trump’s Visa Ban on Nigeria That Got Folks Talking

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on CNN Analysis on Trump’s Visa Ban on Nigeria That Got Folks Talking

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria recently spoke about Trump’s decision to place Nigeria on the infamous travel ban list, adding that the reason the American president gave did not make sense.

In this video, he noted that if Trump truly desired for highly skilled immigrants in America, then Nigerians should definitely not be on the ban list.

And here’s why:

,

Related Posts

Kehlani Confirms Her Relationship With YG is Over

February 18, 2020

Meek Mill Pays His Son $1,000 to Eat a Crickets: Watch

February 18, 2020

Olakunle Churchill Writes Heartbreaking Birthday Message to His Son

February 18, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *