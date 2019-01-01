Close Shave! 20 Escape Death as Tanker Smashes Vehicles in Lagos

At least 20 people escaped death on Monday after a diesel-laden tanker rammed into vehicles in Lagos State.

The accident, which occurred around 5pm at the Gbagada-Iyana Oworo area of the state, was said to have involved a Toyota Corolla, Honda Accord, Toyota Highlander, two Toyota Camry, one Mazda car and a tanker laden with 33,000 litres of diesel.

According to the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Adesina Tiamiyu, the accident was suspected to be caused by brakes’ failure on the part of the tanker.

Tiamiyu said, “Fortunately, there was no loss of life or injury sustained in the accident involving seven vehicles; it happened around 5pm at Oworo inward Olopomeji from the Third Mainland Bridge.

“The tanker was suspected to have had brakes’ failure and it rammed into the vehicles. Emergency responders were immediately activated to the scene.”

