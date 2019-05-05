Close Shave: 143 Passengers Escape Death as Boeing Crashes into River

143 lucky passengers flying in a Boeing 737 flight escaped death when their plane slid off a runway and landed in a shallow river in Jacksonville, Florida.

The incident which left 21 persons injured occurred on Friday while the passenger plane was attempting to land at a military base during a heavy thunderstorm.

A statement by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said thankfully everyone is alive.

“The plane, a chartered Boeing 737-800 arrived from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba with 136 passengers and seven crew members, but it crashed into the St Johns River at the end of the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville at about 9:40 pm local time,” the Sheriff tweeted.

“The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for.”

After the Sheriff’s tweet, two images of the plane were shown, bearing the logo of Miami Air International, resting in shallow water without damage.

Naval Air Station Jacksonville wrote on Facebook that pets travelling on the plane still hadn’t been retrieved hours after the incident due to safety concerns.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to those pet owners during this terrible incident,” it added.

In a news conference, Captain Michael Connor, commanding officer at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, said it was a “miracle” that there had been no serious injuries or fatalities.